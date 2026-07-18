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Previous
Photo 650
Green Door
South Pittsburg, TN, USA
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
18th July 2026 6:48pm
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Cathy
Nicely composed… I’m fond of architectural photos.
July 19th, 2026
Diane
ace
Very nice shot of a vintage building. Good contrasts and textures.
July 19th, 2026
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