Old School

Random throwback for a Tuesday. Scanned from an old slide.



This is the heart of my sound system from mid-1978 or so. This is what it really looked like, for me, at least. Most notably, I had upgraded the turntable with stand-alone unit. You can see the pre-amp I had to add on the top right, inside the unit. I'm pretty sure I had also upgraded the speakers by this point. But still stuck with the 8-track tape, and already making mix tapes! Before I went to College in 1978, I upgraded to a new receiver as well as a cassette deck.