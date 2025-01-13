Previous
Playing a Tune by lsquared
138 / 365

Playing a Tune

Guitar Man. throwback style. This is from 1977, maybe 1978, when I was in high school. Shot on film, scanned in 12021 from an old 8x10. Digitally re-edited today.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact