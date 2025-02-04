Sign up
140 / 365
Good Fences
Throwback from June 2 2023. From a visit to New River Trail State Park in SW Virginia. This is one that fell through the cracks, but now that I've spent some time post process, I'm quite pleased with it.
4th February 2025
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
X-T3
Taken
2nd June 2023 8:22am
