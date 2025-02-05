Sign up
141 / 365
Hocking Hills 1404
This was shot in May 2005, at Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio. This one fell through the cracks, this is the first time I've processed it at all (Feb. 2025)
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
26th May 2005 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
