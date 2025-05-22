Sign up
Throwback Thursday - 2003
Spokane River, just a bit downstream of the city of Spokane. Taken back in October 2003 with my Kodak LS443 compact digital camera. It carried an impressive (for the time) 4MP!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
throwback
