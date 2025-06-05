Previous
Throwback Thursday - 2006 by lsquared
Throwback Thursday - 2006

From June 2006. New River Gorge, West Virginia. This area was designated as a National Park in 2020.
Larry L

Lou Ann ace
Isn’t it beautiful? So thankful for the national park trips we took through the years.
June 6th, 2025  
