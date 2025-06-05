Sign up
145 / 365
Throwback Thursday - 2006
From June 2006. New River Gorge, West Virginia. This area was designated as a National Park in 2020.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3676
photos
99
followers
73
following
39% complete
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
2619
144
2620
2621
2622
2623
145
2624
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
27th June 2006 10:20am
Privacy
Public
Tags
throwback
Lou Ann
ace
Isn’t it beautiful? So thankful for the national park trips we took through the years.
June 6th, 2025
