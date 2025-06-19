Sign up
146 / 365
Throwback Thursday - 04/2003
I've taken a lot of photos at Watershed Nature Center, This one is from way back in 2003. That's my son at 3 yrs old, he's 25 now! Lots of memories at this place!
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Views
0
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
KODAK LS443 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
5th April 2003 9:54am
