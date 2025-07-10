Sign up
148 / 365
Throwback Thursday - Heritage Trail
Throwback Thursday - July 2004. 21 years ago! Back in the early days digital, my pretty basic Kodal LS-443 compact. Photo is along the Ron Foster Heritage Trail.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
KODAK LS443 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
17th July 2004 10:14am
Tags
throwback
