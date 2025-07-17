Sign up
Throwback Thursday - Old Bridge, Fields, Palouse
From back in March, 2008. 17 years ago! Taken with my first DSLR, the "most excellent" Nikon D70. Photo was taken on the drive between Spokane, WA and Pullman, WA, along Rt 195. That was a pretty common drive for me back then..
Larry L
Tags
throwback
