Previous
Throwback Thursday - Painted Desert by lsquared
150 / 365

Throwback Thursday - Painted Desert

From July 2012, 13 years ago. I was driving across country, taking my daughter to grad school in Flagstaff. We made a short stop at the Painted Desert, in Arizona. Very cool spot.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact