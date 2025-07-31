Sign up
Throwback Thursday - Painted Desert
From July 2012, 13 years ago. I was driving across country, taking my daughter to grad school in Flagstaff. We made a short stop at the Painted Desert, in Arizona. Very cool spot.
31st July 2025
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
throwback
