Throwback - The NC Kin
This photo was not taken by me, I'm one of the little kids in the front. Taken 1963 or 1964, this is my Mom's family, all of my aunts, uncles, cousins (on that side of the family). Not an "artsy" photo, but a joyful memory.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
throwback
