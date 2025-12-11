Previous
Throwback - Upper Potomac River - 1982 by lsquared
Throwback - Upper Potomac River - 1982

From way, WAY back, summer of 1982. Taken with my trusty (then new) Nikon FM2, Tri-X film. I scanned the negative a while ago, and now it's here! Not too bad for my 22 y/o self...
