159 / 365
Throwback - Upper Potomac River - 1982
From way, WAY back, summer of 1982. Taken with my trusty (then new) Nikon FM2, Tri-X film. I scanned the negative a while ago, and now it's here! Not too bad for my 22 y/o self...
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
