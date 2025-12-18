Sign up
160 / 365
Throwback Thursday: from Dec, 2015
Throwback to December 2015, along the Missouri River at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. Winter pulls the river back just enough to show what it carries and leaves behind. Best On Black!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
