161 / 365
Throwback - January 2011
Gulf Coast, somewhere around Tampa.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
COOLPIX S640
Taken
5th January 2011 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
throwback
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 9th, 2026
