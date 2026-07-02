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Throwback Thursday!
Canoeing on the upper Potomac River, September, 1982. Time flies, suddenly 44 years ago! Scanned from a 5x7 print from back in my darkroom days...
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Suzanne
ace
Time does fly. I like looking back at old pics. Sometimes a shock!
July 2nd, 2026
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