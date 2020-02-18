Sign up
Photo 2053
Harrodsburg
I was visiting Harrodsburg, KY. Most of the town looks like an average 18th century midwest American town except for this one section of building. Very strange.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2145
photos
21
followers
19
following
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th February 2020 11:07am
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
kentucky
,
harrodsburg ky
