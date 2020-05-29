Previous
Clematis by lstasel
Photo 2172

Clematis

I can't remember which clematis this is. I removed one of the other clematis that was growing next to it last fall and it has doubled in size this year. It's also much brighter in color.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Laura

@lstasel
@lstasel
Mallory ace
This is so gorgeous. Love the composition and colors.
May 31st, 2020  
