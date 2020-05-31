Sign up
Photo 2174
African Daisy
I am finally getting more blooms after the deer ate them last week.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2266
photos
25
followers
17
following
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st May 2020 5:11pm
flower
spring
african daisy
osteospermum
