Previous
Next
Going Down by lstasel
Photo 2176

Going Down

He was chewing on the plastic at the top of the bird feeder tying to drop it to the ground. I probably chased him away four times.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise