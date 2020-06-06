Previous
African Daisies by lstasel
Photo 2180

African Daisies

All of my african daisies are now looking good. I haven't seen the deer in over a week.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Faye Turner
This is beautiful! fav
June 7th, 2020  
