Daisies by lstasel
Photo 2185

Daisies

11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Mallory ace
Oh I love the colors.
June 13th, 2020  
