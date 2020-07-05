Sign up
Photo 2209
It's a Tough Life
I just happened to walk past the kitchen window and spotted him sprawled across the table. He wasn't in any hurry to move even after he saw me watching him.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
Joanne Diochon
ace
He looks rather tired, maybe the heat is getting to him.
July 7th, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
Too funny
July 7th, 2020
