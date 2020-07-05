Previous
Next
It's a Tough Life by lstasel
Photo 2209

It's a Tough Life

I just happened to walk past the kitchen window and spotted him sprawled across the table. He wasn't in any hurry to move even after he saw me watching him.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
He looks rather tired, maybe the heat is getting to him.
July 7th, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
Too funny
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise