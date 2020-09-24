Previous
Next
Shasta Daisy by lstasel
Photo 2289

Shasta Daisy

This is the first blossom to open on this daisy. There are probably 60 - 70 buds on the plant.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise