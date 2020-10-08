Sign up
Photo 2303
A Little Color
This is from the boat launch at Taylorsville Lake State Park. We probably have another 2 weeks before colors peak here.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th October 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
fall
,
lake
,
kentucky
,
taylorsville lake state park
