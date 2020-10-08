Previous
Next
A Little Color by lstasel
Photo 2303

A Little Color

This is from the boat launch at Taylorsville Lake State Park. We probably have another 2 weeks before colors peak here.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise