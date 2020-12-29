Previous
Switzer Covered Bridge
Switzer Covered Bridge

The Switzer Covered Bridge is located outside of Frankfort, KY. It was build in 1855 and reconstructed in 1998 after flood damage. Unfortunately it is now covered with graffiti.
Laura

