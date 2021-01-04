Previous
Mt Zion Covered Bridge by lstasel
Photo 2391

Mt Zion Covered Bridge

The Mt Zion Covered Bridge was built in 1871 and is 246 feet long.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
