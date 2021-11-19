Previous
Next
Sky Replacement by lstasel
Photo 2710

Sky Replacement

This is a second pano I did on 11/5. The sky was a solid blue with no clouds so I thought I would replace it with the sky shot I took today.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
742% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful compositing. Love the colors in all the layers. Very nice!
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise