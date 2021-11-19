Sign up
Photo 2710
Sky Replacement
This is a second pano I did on 11/5. The sky was a solid blue with no clouds so I thought I would replace it with the sky shot I took today.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
1
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th November 2021 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
fall
,
sky replacement
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful compositing. Love the colors in all the layers. Very nice!
November 21st, 2021
