Going Down by lstasel
Going Down

It rained all day, so the pole was really slippery. After about 10 tries he finally made it all the way to the feeder.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Laura

*lynn ace
Haha, makes me smile! great capture
February 24th, 2022  
