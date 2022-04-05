Sign up
Photo 2847
Dinner Time
She was grazing on one of my rose bushes. It is a wild rose so it grows fast enough and spreads quickly so I don't really care it she eats it.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th April 2022 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
deer
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love how she is looking through the branches right at you.
April 7th, 2022
