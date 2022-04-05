Previous
Next
Dinner Time by lstasel
Photo 2847

Dinner Time

She was grazing on one of my rose bushes. It is a wild rose so it grows fast enough and spreads quickly so I don't really care it she eats it.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Love how she is looking through the branches right at you.
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise