Photo 2924
Blue Jay
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3020
photos
32
followers
17
following
801% complete
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2022 3:19pm
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
blue jay
Joanne Diochon
ace
He looks a bit too big for the feeder. He needs a smaller bird to knock some seeds out on the ground for him. :)
June 22nd, 2022
