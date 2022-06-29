Previous
Confused Hydrangea by lstasel
Photo 2932

Confused Hydrangea

My hydrangea can't decide whether it wants to be pink or blue. It should be pink because of our soil. I didn't add any acid fertilizer so don't know why it is trying to turn blue.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Laura

Shutterbug ace
But it’s a beautiful color. Love the blossom against the dark green.
July 1st, 2022  
