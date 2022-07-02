Previous
Douglass Hills Fireworks by lstasel
Douglass Hills Fireworks

A small community in Louisville that always has a wonderful 4th of July concert and fireworks event.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Laura

@lstasel
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Terrifically sharp details.
July 4th, 2022  
