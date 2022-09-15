Previous
Fuchsia by lstasel
Photo 3010

Fuchsia

Finally got a shot of the fuchsia plant. Bunny has been enjoying it. He demolished the gazania and has moved on to the pansies.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
