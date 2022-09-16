Previous
Guarding the Bird Feeder by lstasel
Guarding the Bird Feeder

The squirrels are so territorial. He is chattering at a squirrel on the ground.
16th September 2022

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
