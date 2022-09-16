Sign up
Photo 3011
Guarding the Bird Feeder
The squirrels are so territorial. He is chattering at a squirrel on the ground.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
Views
5
365
NIKON D750
16th September 2022 6:27pm
squirrel
animal
