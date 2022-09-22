Sign up
Photo 3017
Shasta Daisy
Almost the last of my flowers to bloom (the chrysanthemum won't bloom until October).
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
365
NIKON D750
22nd September 2022 6:11pm
flower
fall
daisy
shasta daisy
