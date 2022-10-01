Previous
Harnessed Tiger Moth by lstasel
Photo 3026

Harnessed Tiger Moth

Not sure on the identification of this moth but think this is correct. He just sat there while I took a bunch of photos and then wandered off.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Laura

Krista Marson ace
fantastic pattern
October 2nd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Stunning capture.
October 2nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful details. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one of these before. It’s beautiful.
October 2nd, 2022  
