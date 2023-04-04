Previous
Crabapple by lstasel
Photo 3211

Crabapple

The cherry trees and magnolias are finished blooming, but the crabapples and dogwoods are just starting.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
I like that they come out at different times, so we can enjoy the blossoms longer. This is a beautiful capture of the color and details.
April 5th, 2023  
so beautiful ~ fav
April 5th, 2023  
