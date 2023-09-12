Previous
After the Rain by lstasel
After the Rain

All of the hibiscus blooms were drooping after our evening showers.
Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love this pov to show off the water droplets
September 13th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love this minimalist capture. Very nice.
September 13th, 2023  
