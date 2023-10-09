Previous
Abstract by lstasel
Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
I like it. It makes me think of molten glass folding upon itself.
October 12th, 2023  
