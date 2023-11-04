Previous
Wild Mushroom by lstasel
Wild mushroom found in my backyard while raking leaves today. Maybe one of the varieties of fly agaric.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel

Krista Marson ace
such prettiness
November 6th, 2023  
