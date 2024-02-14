Previous
Next
Teddy Bear by lstasel
Photo 3525

Teddy Bear

I wasn't sure how much red to leave in this shot so decided to leave it simple. The buttons and collar are also red.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise