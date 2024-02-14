Sign up
Photo 3525
Teddy Bear
I wasn't sure how much red to leave in this shot so decided to leave it simple. The buttons and collar are also red.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3626
photos
27
followers
17
following
966% complete
View this month »
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
Views
1
365
NIKON D750
14th February 2024 10:19pm
b&w
,
teddy bear
,
valentines day
,
for2024
