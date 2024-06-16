Previous
St Rose Priory Church by lstasel
St Rose Priory Church

in Springfield, KY. Build in 1806 and is the oldest standing structure west of the Alleghanies still in use as a church. It is served by the Dominican Friars. It is gorgeous inside and out.
16th June 2024

Laura

@lstasel
Mark St Clair ace
Awesome capture
June 27th, 2024  
