Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3647
St Rose Priory Church
in Springfield, KY. Build in 1806 and is the oldest standing structure west of the Alleghanies still in use as a church. It is served by the Dominican Friars. It is gorgeous inside and out.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3755
photos
27
followers
16
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
16th June 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
catholic church
,
st rose priory church
,
springfield ky
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome capture
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close