Turkey Vulture by lstasel
Turkey Vulture

He was in a spat with one of the hawks. I'm guessing he was trying to steal his lunch.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
