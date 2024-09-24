Previous
Confused
Confused

I put out a new feeder and the cardinals are a little too big to get inside. I put the old one back out for them and the blue jays. I'm waiting to see if the squirrels can figure out how to get in.
24th September 2024

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
