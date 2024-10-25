Previous
Fall Colors by lstasel
Photo 3780

Fall Colors

Most of the fall colors are a little "rusty" looking. We had plenty of rain early in the year but almost none in August and September.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
Thom Mitchell ace
Yeah, crazy weather. I like that "Fall" Colors is with a soccer field!
November 5th, 2024  
