Fire by lstasel
Photo 3781

Fire

26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Thom Mitchell ace
Nice one!
November 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I know it is bad for the air quality and so we shouldn't do it, but I do miss the smell of burning leaves the way it used to float in the air in the fall.
November 5th, 2024  
