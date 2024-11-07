Previous
Absrtact by lstasel
Photo 3793

Absrtact

I just couldn't get this the way I wanted. Finally gave up and posted anyway.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1042% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
I’m not sure what you were originally going for, but I think this is pretty cool.
November 21st, 2024  
