Hosta by lstasel
Photo 3796

Hosta

Most of the hosta leaves are already dying back but I have two up near the house that just started blooming again. So strange.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
