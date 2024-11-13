Previous
Cedar Waxwing by lstasel
Photo 3798

Cedar Waxwing

A small flock of about ten birds stopped by for a quick snack today.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Krista Marson
A very lovely photo
November 15th, 2024  
